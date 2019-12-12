Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Noel "Fritz" Weidner


1933 - 2019
Noel "Fritz" Weidner Obituary
Weidner, Noel "Fritz"
1933 - 2019
Noel "Fritz" Fredrick Weidner born August 23, 1933 in Columbus, passed away at the age 86 on December 10, 2019. Graduated from Lancaster Ohio High School, Class of 1952. Retired from Wonder Bread. Member of BCTGM Union Local #57 and Southside Christian Church since 1964. Preceded in death by parents Clarence A. Sr. and Mary Weidner, son Mark Weidner, brothers Clarence A. Jr., John, Derral (Freda), Don (Jane), sister Donna (Ed) Halfhill, stepmother Goldie Weidner, stepbrothers Charles, Robert (Helen) Grimes. Survived by wife of 64 years of marriage, Ruby; children, Theresa Weidner, Cynthia (Dr. David) Nelson and Bruce Weidner; grandchildren, Dr. Dustin Nelson (Amber), Dr. Casey Nelson and Kimberly Weidner; sisters-in-law, Betty Weidner and Rosie Grimes; nieces, Bonnie Golf and Angela Rhummle; nephews, Steve (Carol) David, Chris (Heather), Dennis (Sharie) Weidner, and Todd Halfhill; cousins, friends and neighbors. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 beginning at 11:30am until time of service at 12:30pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Dr. T. Ronald Sams officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Noel's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
