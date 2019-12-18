Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
North Church of Christ in Christian Union
5600 Karl Rd.
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
North Church of Christ in Christian Union
5600 Karl Rd.
Columbus, OH
Noelle Massuros Obituary
Massuros, Noelle
2017 - 2019
Noelle Elizabeth "Princess Pea" Massuros, 2, of Pataskala, passed away December 14, 2019. Noelle was born December 12, 2017 to Jason and Mary (Betosky) Massuros. She loved to watch her favorite show Blippi, and listen to her favorite song Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Noelle loved dancing, playing with her big brothers, she loved to play in the sandbox outside. She was always happy and full of life and light. Noelle will be deeply missed by her parents, Jason and Mary; brothers, Noah, Jacob, Joseph; aunt, Jen (Chris) Plummer, grandparents, Mike and Shelby Betosky and Stephen and Peggy Massuros; grandma, Debbie and Christina Massuros; great-grandma, Greta Diggs; along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 8:30-10:30am at North Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5600 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 with a funeral service to follow at 10:30am with Pastor Kevin Behrer officiating. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
