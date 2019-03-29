|
Phillips, Nola F.
1935 - 2019
Nola F. Phillips, age 84, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 28, 2019. Nola was born on January 20, 1935 in Belington, WV. Nola was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert E. Phillips; daughter, Debra A. (Robin) Helmandollar; grandchildren, Amy (Andy) Scholz, Kyleigh (Seth) McCune and Laura (John) Bova; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lily, Jackson, Maria and Josie. Nola's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Interment 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the Central Ohio . Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019