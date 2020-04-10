|
|
Hutchinson, Nola
1941 - 2020
Nola Hutchinson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 9, 2020, on her great grandson, Blake's birthday. She was born on December 19, 1941 to the late Betty Massey and Fred Addy and step father, Ralph Massey. She was a graduate of Greenfield McLain High School class of 1959. She was married February 13, 1972 to Marshall D. Hutchinson. Nola worked as a sales consultant for Christmas Around the World. She is preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Ronnie Wooten, parents Betty, Ralph and Fred, sisters Carol Ann Pollard and Jeanette Mount, grandmother Ines Godfrey, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Marshall Hutchinson; son, Marshall (Jaymi) Hutchinson Jr.; daughter, Kristina (Kemmey) Thomas; grandson, Russell Hutchinson; great grandson, Damian Starkey; other grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Brewer and Lori "Jeannie" Stacey; special doggy, Sparky; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 11AM-1PM when a private family service will be held due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Pastor Steve Dunn officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020