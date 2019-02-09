|
|
Lagunzad, Nomer
1963 - 2019
Nomer L. Lagunzad age 55 of Grove City, passed away February 6, 2019. He was born October 15, 1963 in The Philippines. He was a physical therapist for Jackson Therapy Partners. He is survived by his wife Pamela, his children Andrew (Olivia) Lagunzad and Alana Lagunzad; mother Olympia Lagunzad, sister Olivia Manuntag, nephews Alan (Kim), Angelo (Jade) and Aaron (Kim) Manuntag; great nieces Rhea, Malia and Gianna; his pets Domino and Roxy; grand dogs Jax, Rue and Stella and many extended family and friends. Friends may visit Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019