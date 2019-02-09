Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Nomer L. Lagunzad age 55 of Grove City, passed away February 6, 2019. He was born October 15, 1963 in The Philippines. He was a physical therapist for Jackson Therapy Partners. He is survived by his wife Pamela, his children Andrew (Olivia) Lagunzad and Alana Lagunzad; mother Olympia Lagunzad, sister Olivia Manuntag, nephews Alan (Kim), Angelo (Jade) and Aaron (Kim) Manuntag; great nieces Rhea, Malia and Gianna; his pets Domino and Roxy; grand dogs Jax, Rue and Stella and many extended family and friends. Friends may visit Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
