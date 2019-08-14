|
|
Woods, Nora Ann
1929 - 2019
Nora Ann Woods, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Worthington Christian Village. She was born July 22, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Nora Conroy Nee. Nora was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Daughters of Erin and during her working career was active in Real Estate. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Arnold Lee Woods, son Mark S. Woods and daughter Virginia Leiter. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Galvin and Mary Woods; son, John (Jill) Woods; grandchildren, Katie (Casey) Leonard, Chris Leiter, Mark (Christy) Leiter, Dan Galvin, Anthony Galvin, Nevin Woods, Gerrit Woods and Sela Woods; great grandchildren, Jack Leonard, Nora Leonard and Clare Leonard, Vivian Leiter and Eleanor Leiter; sister, Barbara Nee; son-in-law, Jim Leiter. Friends may call Friday, August 16, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St (1/2 mile south of 270). A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10am Saturday, August 17, 2019, at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus, Ohio. Fr. Timothy Hayes celebrant. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or The . Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019