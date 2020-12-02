Coles, Nora
1925 - 2020
Mother Nora Elizabeth Coles, age 95. Sunrise January 16, 1925 and Sunset November 29, 2020. Public Viewing from 9-10am, followed by a Private Visitation at 10am and Private Home Going Service at 11am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment Monday at Meadow Haven Cemetery in West Virginia. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The COLES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com