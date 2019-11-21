Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Nora L. Morrow


1938 - 2019
Nora L. Morrow Obituary
Morrow, Nora L.
1938 - 2019
Nora L. Morrow, age 81, of Columbus, passed away at her home on November 20, 2019. Member of Church of Christ. Survived by husband of 64 years of marriage, Murvin L. Morrow; children, Debbie Armentrout and Murvin (Rhonda) Morrow Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Danny, Dennis, and Zeta; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 12noon-3p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Minister Jim Duty officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Nora's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
