Cochrane, Nora Rebecca
1939 - 2020
Nora Rebecca Cochrane passed away on July 24, 2020. She was born in Memphis Tennessee on October 12, 1939. Preceded in death by parents, William Ballard and Pauline Hall; husband, Warren Cochrane; children, Terry Cochrane and Sherry Cochrane; and siblings, sisters Elaine Bermudez and Judy Schoemer; and brother Dan Ballard. Survived by daughters Pat Brewer (Dave) and Kathy Watkins (Steve); granddaughter Deanna Gonzalez (Erving) and great grandson Erving Jr.; brother Bill Ballard; nephews and nieces; and great nephews and nieces. She was in the Marine Corps in the late 1950s and always supported the wounded veterans. After her husband died, she raised 4 children on her own, 2 of them with muscular dystrophy. She was a very social person and loved talking and playing games with people. She loved listening to all kinds of music, but Elvis was her favorite. She loved Ohio State Football and went to several games. She loved anything Disney and went to Disney World numerous of times as well as Graceland and her dream vacation to Hawaii. She loved animals and most of her life she had a cat until her beloved Abbie passed in 2018. She was a very religious person and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church for many years. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus with the funeral to follow. Condolences can be made online at dayfuneralservice.com
