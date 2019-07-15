The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Nora Y. Engle


1947 - 2019
Nora Y. Engle, age 72 of Columbus passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Nora was born in Ashland, KY to the late John and Kelly Burch. Faith was a large part of Nora's Life; she prayed and read the Bible faithfully. She was a very loving wife and mother and she LOVED being a grandma. She was a member of Lilly Chapel Baptist Church. Nora is survived by her husband of 50 years who she married November 9, 1968, Wayne M. "Mike" Engle; sons Shannon (Christina), Shawn, and Sheldon (Tammy) Engle; grandchildren Christopher, Joshua, and Victoria Engle. Nora's family will receive friends 6-8 PM Wednesday at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway and 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday at Wilson's Funeral Home 1270 KY-2565 Louisa, KY 41230 where her funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 19th. Interment at the Burch Family Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nora's Memory to the Susan G. Komen Fund www.komen.org Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Nora or watch her life tribute video
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
