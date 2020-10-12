1/
Norbert Leasure
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leasure, Norbert
1947 - 2020
Norbert L. Leasure, 73, of Circleville, went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior on October 8, 2020. He was born February 16, 1947 to Alfred and Ida Leasure in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Delbert who was killed at KheSanh Hill 881 South in Vietnam, he missed his brother daily, also his parents, sisters Jo An Leasure, Lillian Wenger and brother Forrest. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, Sandra of 30 years; his fur babies, Lilly, Annie, Lucy, Ben-Ben and Miss Kitty; close friend, Dick Finkle; and nieces, Kimmer and Amy Leasure. He is also survived by sister, Karen Arms; son, Delbert; and 2 grandsons. He worked for Coke Cola for 20 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Christian Church and a member of the Masonic Neocacia Lodge #595. He was a loving and devoted husband. He enjoyed his cars, motorcycle riding and camping with his wife and fur babies. We had adventures not vacations. He loved and enjoyed his home, yard, garden, shopping and was a big gadget guy. After a short but intense illness Norbert was able to spend his last few days at home with his wife and fur babies at his side which was his wish. We would like to thank our neighbors and friends who helped to care for us during this difficult and sad time, Lindsey, Ann and Mariah Dudas; Craig and Susan Little; Bob and Linda Cochrun; David, Jennifer, Brooklyn and Zeb Martin; Lighthouse Community Christian Church, PJ Rings, Scott Cline, Martin and Susie Pettigrew; Brian Wills, Andy Treece; Cheryl Thompson RN and all the Hospice Staff; Schieber Medicine Shoppe and all the people who prayed for us. There will be no funeral services per his request. Burial arrangements will be handled by Wellman Funeral Homes and will be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery. A memorial donation can be made to Lighthouse Community Christian Church Building Fund. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved