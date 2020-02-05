Home

Noreen Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, Noreen
Noreen Fitzpatrick (née Vonarx), age 81, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Symphony Fitzpatrick and Sean (Cindi) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Bridget and Dylan Bickers, Alexandra Garner, Aubry (Matt) Savage, Sharon, Colin (Amber), and Shane Fitzpatrick; and her six siblings, Joseph (Karen) Vonarx, Kathy Reichelderfer, Susan (Charlie) Castle, Mary (Nelson) Embrey, Anne (David) Smoley, Christine Rice, and their children and grandchildren. Noreen will be interred with her beloved late husband Harry at Sarasota National Cemetery, with a private ceremony to follow this spring in Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
