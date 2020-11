McCarthy, Noreen1928 - 2020Noreen H. McCarthy, of Worthington, Ohio, died Monday, November 9, 2020. Noreen was born to Joseph Francis Hays and Mary Eileen Hays on June 1, 1928 in Buffalo, NY. Preceded in death by Martin Francis McCarthy (husband), Maureen McCarthy-Wagner (daughter), Joseph Hays (brother), Robert Hays (brother). Noreen is survived by her eight children; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and Don Hays (brother). Friends are welcome to join family for Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbus at 10am on November 28, 2020. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com