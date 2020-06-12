Provens, Noreen

1959 - 2020

Noreen C. Provens, age 61, died unexpectedly, June 9, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital. She was a 1978 Graduate of West High School and worked for Franklin County Department of Welfare and LifeCare Alliance. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Naomi Provens. She is survived by her sons, Michael Provens and David Painter; brothers, Donald Daily, John G. Provens, and Darren Provens; many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heart & Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street (building capacity will be monitored, please wear a mask); a graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery.



