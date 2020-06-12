Noreen Provens
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Provens, Noreen
1959 - 2020
Noreen C. Provens, age 61, died unexpectedly, June 9, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital. She was a 1978 Graduate of West High School and worked for Franklin County Department of Welfare and LifeCare Alliance. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Naomi Provens. She is survived by her sons, Michael Provens and David Painter; brothers, Donald Daily, John G. Provens, and Darren Provens; many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heart & Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street (building capacity will be monitored, please wear a mask); a graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved