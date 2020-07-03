1/
Norm Rothermel
1946 - 2020
Rothermel, Norm
1946 - 2020
Norm Rothermel, age 73, of New Albany, passed away at the Kobacker House on July 1, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1946 to the late Norman and Mary (Nemish) Rothermel in Akron, OH. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed piping hot Rubino's Pizza, and loved his grandchildren. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Sharon (Roderick) Rothermel, daughters Laura (Sean) Roehrenbeck and Lisa (Jon) Hastings, grandchildren Ava Roehrenbeck, Sam Roehrenbeck, Eli Roehrenbeck, Jocelyn Hastings, and Quinn Storts, siblings Pam (David) Blodgett and Phil (Barb) Rothermel. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4pm until time of service at 5pm. The family requires mask to be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
