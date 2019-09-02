Home

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey
225 West Findlay St
Carey, OH 43316
419-396-7520
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Worthington United Methodist Church
Worthington, OH
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Worthington United Methodist Church
Worthington, OH
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey
225 West Findlay St
Carey, OH 43316
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey
225 West Findlay St
Carey, OH 43316
Norma A. Wenner


1934 - 2019
Norma A. Wenner Obituary
Wenner, Norma A.
1934 - 2019
Norma A. Wenner, 84, of Delaware, passed away at on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware.Born October 19, 1934 in Carey, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Dorcas (Phillips) Powell. She married Kenneth A. Wenner on January 30, 1954 at the E.U.B. Church in Carey. He survives in Delaware .She is also survived by her children: Kevin W. (Beth) Wenner of Lewis Center and Cheryl A. Wenner of Dayton; four grandchildren: Jeremy, Benjamin, Katherine and Jacob; two great grandchildren: Hannah and Emme; and a brother, David Powell of Strongsville. Norma graduated from Carey High School in 1952. She went on to earn her license as a Registered Nurse from the Toledo School of Nursing. She enjoyed knitting and helping Ken tend to the flower gardens around their home. She loved traveling the country in their motor home, which included many trips to Alaska. Norma's funeral will be at 11:00am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Worthington United Methodist Church in Worthington, with Pastor John Girard officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11am at the church. On Friday, September 6, 2019, the family receive friends from 10 - 11am at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service will be at 11:00am, with Pastor John Girard officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316. Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
