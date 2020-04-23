Home

Norma Butler


1945 - 2020
Norma Lee Butler, age 74. Sunrise August 8, 1945 and Sunset April 18, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, April 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020
