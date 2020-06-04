Norma Carter
1944 - 2020
Carter, Norma
Norma Ann Carter, 75, of Pataskala, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McNaughten Pointe. She was born on August 5, 1944 in Mechanicsburg, OH a daughter to Jonas and Norma Jean Boggs. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jim Carter; daughter, Vicky (Todd) Kidd; mother, Norma Jean Boggs; grandchildren, Tammy Reider, Kelly (Ethan) Merrick, Brandon (Katie) Robbins and Josh (Brittany) Robbins; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Matthew, Zachary, Jayden, Jacob, Gabe, Aiden, Maddox and Theron; siblings, John Boggs and Rose and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Jonas Boggs, daughter Kathy Robbins and brother Mike Boggs. Funeral service will be at 1p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062 with Pastor Dan McLaughlin officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the start of service. Interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
