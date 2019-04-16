The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Clayton, Norma
1925 - 2019
Norma Jean Clayton, age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019. She was born in Jeff, Illinois on September 21, 1925 to the late Morris and Myrtle Sanders. Norma was a lifelong member of multiple United Methodist Church congregations. as well as a member of the Riverside Sewing Guild for 29 years. Norma Retired from The Boy Scouts of America and was an auxiliary member of both the American Ex-POW's and Military Order Of The Purple Heart veterans organizations. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Clayton, parents, 2 grandsons, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She will be greatly missed by her children, Steven (Liz) Clayton, Rebecca (Roger) File, Dennis (Rebecca) Clayton, Karen (Jeff) Cox, Doug (Debby) Clayton, Amy (Jay) Fulton; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends for visitation on April 19, 2019 from 10am-12pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio. Afterwards a funeral service will be held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel at 1pm, 5600 E Broad St, Columbus, OH. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Motts Military Museum, Groveport, OH, www.mottsmilitarymuseum.org/ To offer condolences please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
