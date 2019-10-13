Home

Norma Conn Obituary
Conn, Norma
Norma Elizabeth Conn age 76 went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Norma attended Lockbourne Church of Christ Christian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents: James Everett Graves and Pauline May Graves. Norma is survived by her loving husband: James Edward Conn; 4 children: Paul (Julie) Conn, Anna (David) Harber, Vivian (Jerry) Austin, and Wally (Rene) Conn; 9 grandchildren: Theresa (Les) Davis, Nicole (Matt) Datz, Ray Vaugh, Jr., Shannon Perry, Isaac Conn, Elizabeth Conn, Matthew Conn, Anna Conn and Hunter Harber; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Dick Graves, of Columbus, Oh, and Deck Graves, of Ashville, OH.; sister-in-law: Kay Conn. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Lockbourne Church of Christ Christian Church, 156 Mechanic Street, Lockbourne, OH, from 11 A.M. until 12 Noon, with the celebration of Norma's life to follow at 12 Noon, Pastor Philip Amburgey, presiding. Interment Fernwood Cemetery, 460 Rowe Road, Columbus, OH. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 614-895-3200. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr., Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
