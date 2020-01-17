Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
Norma Ehmann


1931 - 2020
Ehmann, Norma
1931 - 2020
Norma Ehmann, age 88, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Ethel Reeves, siblings Evelyn, Raymond, Doris, Vicky, and Harold, grandson Roger Eric Ehmann and special dog Gizmo. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gene Ehmann; children, Rita (Terry) Crago, Roger (Robin) Ehmann, Keith (Terri) Ehmann and Kevin (Peggy) Ehmann; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Betty,Wilma, Patty, Charles, Delano, Alfred and Carolyn; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Norma was a co owner of Ehmann and Sons Greenhouse for over 50 years. She loved to visit and socialize with her customers- she never knew a stranger! Norma loved gardening, growing flowers, collecting bells, bird watching, reading and crossword puzzles. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, January 22 at 11am with 1 hour of visitation prior at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St, Grove City, OH 43123. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
