Ginther, Norma
Norma McMullen Ginther, 72, died July 2, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is now at peace and enjoying all of her happy memories once again. Preceded in death by parents John and Nelle McMullen and her brother Floyd McMullen. Survived by husband, Jeffrey D. Ginther; children, Kent Woodward-Ginther (April), Anne Ginther, Andrew (Shannon),and Emily Ginther (Jason Owens); as well as a host of foster children and grandchildren. She is also survived by countless friends and colleagues. She never knew a stranger and was an inspiration to everyone she met. Norma loved to laugh. Her wit, sarcasm, and humor were infectious. It was impossible not to be happy in her presence, and this is what her family and friends will remember the most. Norma graduated from Ashland College in 1967 and earned her Master's of Social Work degree from The Ohio State University in 1988. She spent her career advocating for parents and families across central Ohio, around the country, and then globally. As an experienced foster parent, she and her husband fostered nearly 50 children during her career. She went on to work at changing foster care systems through legislation, training, and advocacy. Norma changed lives and fiercely fought on behalf of others into her retirement. The family will greet close friends and relatives in a Celebration of Life service. The family welcomes gifts in Norma's memory to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or online at . A special tribute page for Norma can be found at http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=561991&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019