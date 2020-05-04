Norma Haines
Haines, Norma
Norma Haines, age 94, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements are being completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Dublin/Plain City Chapel. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home
9720 St Rte 161
Plain City, OH 43064
614-733-0080
