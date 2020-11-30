Hegarty, Norma
1932 - 2020
Norma Louise Hegarty, born February 8, 1932 and passed away November 27, 2020. Born to George Howard "Shorty" Marsh and Alice Louise "Becky" Marsh in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Robert Hegarty whom she married on May 2, 1953 and they were married happily for 64 years. Graduated from Grove City High School in 1950. She worked at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator. After raising four boys she worked at the Orient Institute as an aide to disabled children. Later she worked at the Grove City Library. Norma enjoyed reading, music, and dancing. Norma is survived by four sons, Michael (Karen Ruth) Hegarty, Tim (Connie) Hegarty, Terry ( Karen Diane) Hegarty, and Patrick (Lynda) Hegarty; special cousin, Beverly Gouer; grandchildren, Katie, Erin, Shawn, Shane, Christopher, Shannan, Tyler, Neal, Matthew and ReBekah; great-grandchildren, Shaelynn, Tye, Bo, Ashley, Josiah, Abigail, Liam, and Braxton. Gathering Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Memorial Service at 3pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Masks are required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A special thank you to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for their exceptional care. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com