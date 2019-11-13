|
|
Hein, Norma
Norma Ellen Hein, age 93, formerly of Columbus, passed away on November 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN, where she had resided for the past 10 months. She was a graduate of the Ball Memorial School of Nursing, and practiced as a Surgical Nurse and Private Duty Nurse until she and Gordon started a family. During the 1960-70s, she was a volunteer teacher at a preschool for children with developmental challenges. She was active for many years in Children's Hospital Twig Group 22. She was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church for 65 years. Norma loved sewing, sports and traveling. Norma was preceded in death by husband Gordon, son David, granddaughter Tahlia and sister Viola. She is survived by children, Rohn (Cheryl) Hein, Rick (Anne) Hein, Karen (Steve) Gregg; and grandchildren, Mitch and Caden Hein. A memorial service will be held at Maple Grove United Methodist Church December 2 at 11am, with calling at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019