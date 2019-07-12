Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Heyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Heyl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Heyl Obituary
Heyl, Norma
Norma Jean Heyl, age 90, of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Member of Hilliard United Methodist Church since 1952, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of Hilliard Senior Center and Grove City Senior Center. Norma was a graduate of West High School Class of 1946 and remained very active with her senior class and West High Lunch Bunch. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Esther Carter, husband Fred Howard Heyl 1990, brothers Chester and Harold Carter. Survived by children, Pam Heyl and Fred (Jill) Heyl; grandchildren, Ben Gassman, Justin (Leaza) Gassman and Aaron (Danielle) Young; 5 great grandchildren and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-12pm Monday at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr, Columbus, OH 43219. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now