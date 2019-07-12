|
|
Heyl, Norma
Norma Jean Heyl, age 90, of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Member of Hilliard United Methodist Church since 1952, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of Hilliard Senior Center and Grove City Senior Center. Norma was a graduate of West High School Class of 1946 and remained very active with her senior class and West High Lunch Bunch. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Esther Carter, husband Fred Howard Heyl 1990, brothers Chester and Harold Carter. Survived by children, Pam Heyl and Fred (Jill) Heyl; grandchildren, Ben Gassman, Justin (Leaza) Gassman and Aaron (Danielle) Young; 5 great grandchildren and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-12pm Monday at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr, Columbus, OH 43219. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019