Fannin, Norma J.

1939 - 2020

Norma Jean Fannin, 80, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away at 7:45am on November 17, 2020. She was born in Louisa, KY on December 2, 1939 to the late Mont and Osie (Young) Derefield. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Lee Fannin and daughter Sandy Fannin-Golden. Surviving family includes devoted son, Larry Michael Fannin; as well as many other extended loving family and friends. Norma was a dynamic woman who served in a variety of capacities. She and her late husband owned and operated Nu Look Fashions Co. Inc. on Sinclair, Road for over 40 years; where she served at honorary Vice President of the company. Nu Look Fashions stood for Norma and Larry Fannin.Norma was also an honorary Kentucky Colonel and in addition she was also Vice President of the Ralph Stanley fan club beginning in early 60's. Throughout her life she meet some of the most amazing people and truly lived to tell wonderful stories of her experiences. She was a spiritual woman but believed her relationship with the Lord was private and therefore kept it internal. Norma was a beautiful soul and her memory will be forever cherished. A Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Private burial at later date will take place at Kingwood Memorial Gardens - Lewis Center, OH.



