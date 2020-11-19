1/1
Norma J. Fannin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fannin, Norma J.
1939 - 2020
Norma Jean Fannin, 80, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away at 7:45am on November 17, 2020. She was born in Louisa, KY on December 2, 1939 to the late Mont and Osie (Young) Derefield. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Lee Fannin and daughter Sandy Fannin-Golden. Surviving family includes devoted son, Larry Michael Fannin; as well as many other extended loving family and friends. Norma was a dynamic woman who served in a variety of capacities. She and her late husband owned and operated Nu Look Fashions Co. Inc. on Sinclair, Road for over 40 years; where she served at honorary Vice President of the company. Nu Look Fashions stood for Norma and Larry Fannin.Norma was also an honorary Kentucky Colonel and in addition she was also Vice President of the Ralph Stanley fan club beginning in early 60's. Throughout her life she meet some of the most amazing people and truly lived to tell wonderful stories of her experiences. She was a spiritual woman but believed her relationship with the Lord was private and therefore kept it internal. Norma was a beautiful soul and her memory will be forever cherished. A Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Private burial at later date will take place at Kingwood Memorial Gardens - Lewis Center, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved