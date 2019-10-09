|
Gibboney, Norma J.
1928 - 2019
Norma Jean Gibboney, 90, of Grove City, Ohio, took the Lords hand on Sunday, September 29 after suffering a massive stroke. She was born October 29, 1928. Preceded in death by daughter Judy Christine Gibboney, parents Stanley E. Notestone and Margie L. Notestone, sister Bonnie Yinger, daughter-in-law Shirley Gibboney. Survived by darling beloved husband of 69 years, Steward "Stew" Gilmore Gibboney Jr.; dearest son, Steward Gibboney III (Michele); dearest daughter, Melodie Terman; dearest daughter, Julie Gibboney (Nikki Critser); precious grandsons, Steward Gibboney IV (Robert Hayes II), Clinton Gibboney (Amanda), Justin Terman (Jamie); five great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Head, Mary Lowery (Chuck), Harriet Blackburn; and a host of extended family members and dear friends. Norma graduated from Worthington High School. Norma and Stew met on a double date arranged by her sister, Joann, and Stew's brother, Allen, in 1949 while Stew was on leave from the Air Force. They were married in 1950 and had a wonderful life being truly in love. Norma was a wonderful mother and a very strong woman who excelled in keeping books and payroll. She started her accounting background with Columbus and Southern Electric Company. She used those skills when she and Stew opened their own business in 1957, Gibboney Gulf. Norma took care of the books and payroll which created a very successful business for 18 years. In addition to owning a business, she also worked for J Curtis Allen on West Broad Street as a Master Artist who oil painted sepia-tone portraits for many years and was a member of the Professional Photographers of Ohio. In 1975 Norma began the task of payroll clerk at Franklin County Children Services where she retired in 1993. Norma and Stew loved to go camping and did so for many years in several campers and motorhomes. They traveled all over the United States, and loved being snowbirds in Cape Coral, Florida for 14 years. Norma loved playing cards, quilting, beading and crochet making many years' worth of afghans for everyone. Norma was a member of Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church where she participated in many of the duties and committees to keep the church operating such as Financial Secretary for over 35 years as well as UMW. She was a member of Chapter 502 Order of the Eastern Star, Buddy Gregg, Good Sam's Club, Family Motor Coach and more. A celebration of Norma's life will be held on October 18, 2019 at 11a.m. at JACKSON CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 4473 Jackson Pike, Grove City, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the celebration at the church. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church or a in Norma's name. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfunealhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019