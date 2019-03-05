|
|
Johnson, Norma J.
1937 - 2019
A funeral service for Norma J. Johnson, 82 of Johnstown, will be held at 11 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Johnstown Presbyterian Church, 81 S. Main St. with Pastor Kevin Heckathorn officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Johnstown. Friends may call 4-8 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and one hour (10-11am) Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Johnstown Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Johnson passed away, March 3, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Johnson. She was born January 3, 1937, in Alexandria to the late Morris and Helen (Cramer) Severn. She is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson; children, Barbara (Ken) Trick, Rodney (Brenda) Johnson; grandchildren, Brian Jungling, Travis (Carlie) Jungling, Jonathan Johnson, Jessie Johnson; step-grandchildren, Christopher (Natalie) Trick; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Miranda, Levi, Jamie; brother, Bill (Judy) Severn; sister, Shirley (Kenny) Smith; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters Pauline Waters, Betty Watson and Emmajean Davis Ashbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnstown Presbyterian Church, 81 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. To sign an online guest book visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019