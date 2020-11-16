Moore, Norma J.

1930 - 2020

Norma J. Moore, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2020. Norma was born in Akron, OH on February 2, 1930 to the late Kenneth and Edna (Smith) Dieringer. She was a graduate of Akron City Hospital School of Nursing, where she worked for many years as a Registered Nurse. In the mid-1970s, Norma relocated to Columbus, Ohio and quickly resumed her nursing career at Grant Hospital. She took an early retirement from Grant at age 60, but she quickly discovered that she missed working, so she filled the void by working as a greeter for Meijer for many years. She loved all sports, but had a special passion for Indians baseball and Buckeye football! She loved classical music and opera, and you could often find her working on crossword puzzles or reading her favorite true-crime books with her music in the background. While residing at Oakleaf Village, she was a part of the resident council and was passionate about ensuring that she was a voice for the needs of the residents there. At the time of her passing, Norma was a resident of friendship Village Columbus. She was well-loved by the staff, who treated her like family. Norma is preceded in death by her brother William Dieringer. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Joe) Bindas and Patricia (Sheila) Moore; grandson, Rick Parmenter; and longtime friend and caregiver, Valerie Hardrick. Norma loved animals, especially dogs, and requested that any donations be made to the Columbus Humane Society in her memory. The family wishes to thank the entire Friendship Village team for their care of and compassion for Norma. She always felt your love for her, and for that, we are grateful.



