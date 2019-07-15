Home

Byerly-Lindsey Funeral Home
123 N Market St
Loudonville, OH 44842
(419) 994-3030
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
123 N Market St
Loudonville, OH 44842
Norma J. Muse


1929 - 2019
Norma J. Muse Obituary
Muse, Norma J.
1929 - 2019
Norma J. Muse, 90, of Pataskala, died Friday July 13, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. She was born March 4, 1929 in Mansfield, the daughter of Clyde and Evelyn (Glass) Barry. She is survived by her husband Frank Muse, whom she married December 1, 1956; her son, Greg Brown of Westerville; 2 granddaughters: Heather Brown and Tamiera Brown; and 2 great-granddaughters: LeAnna Kidwell and Rachel Squaddranni. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ron and Charles Barry. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00pm in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE with Pastor Kae Merold of Outville Presbyterian Church, Pataskala officiating. Burial will be in Loudonville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before services. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
