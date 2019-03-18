The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Norma J. O'Connor Gregory

Norma J. O'Connor Gregory Obituary
O'Connor Gregory, Norma J.
1938 - 2019
Heaven has gained a strong and loyal Irish angel. Norma Jane O'Connor Gregory, 80, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Norma was preceded in death by her parents John and Elsie O'Connor. She is survived by her loving son, Scott (Kristin) Gregory of Willoughby; daughter, Kelly (Doak) Pfaff of Powell; beloved granddaughters, Kayla and Stephanie Pfaff, and Joe Gregory (former spouse) of Punta Gorda, FL. Norma was born on October 5, 1938 in Sharon Pennsylvania and was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School. Norma was a wonderful homemaker, cook, pianist and busy volunteer for her church and numerous agencies in Lake County including Western Reserve Junior Service League, Hospice of the Western Reserve, and the . She was an incredibly talented knitter and donated many hours and beautiful hand crafted creations. Her greatest joys in life were being a mother to Scott and Kelly, a loving Nana to Kayla and Stephanie, and enjoying all the dogs that were by her side on this earth. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, March 21, with calling hours from 2-3pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. A private burial will be held at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, OH 43231, Powell United Methodist Church (www.powellumc.org), Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org), (), or Guiding Eyes for the Blind (www.guidingeyes.org). Condolences can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
