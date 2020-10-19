Hoselton, Norma Jean
1932 - 2020
Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton of Circleville, went to be with family and friends on October 16, 2020. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the following: her loving husband Joseph Hoselton, son Keith Dwain (Marsha) Hoselton, sister Ella Mae (Cecil) Hatfield and brother Harold Chauncey Herron Jr. She is survived by the following: daughters, Debra Jean (Bill) Scarberry, Kathy Gayle (Mark) Birtcher and Kimberly Jo Justus; brother, Larry (Stella) Herron; grandchildren, Keith Joseph (Samantha) Hoselton, Marshann (Jay) Lane, William McFadden, Brandi Jean Newcomer, Jessica Justus, Kurt Justus, Joseph Justus and Jimmy Birtcher. She also had 14 great grandchildren, two great great grandsons and many precious nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the St. Johns Church of Stoutsville or to the Alzheimer's Association
