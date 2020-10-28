1/1
Norma Jean Hunter
1949 - 2020
Hunter, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Hunter, was born September 4, 1949 to Thelma and Lloyd Hunter in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. Norma was called home peacefully by her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her home in Akron, Ohio. Cherishing precious memories of Norma are her twin daughters, Janel Hughes, Anish (Tony) Grimes, both of Akron, OH; survived by three brothers; two sisters; grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. Services will be at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306 on Friday, October 30, 2020, calling hours from 5-6pm, service 6-7pm. To view the full obituary and send condolences, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com (234) 334-1011.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
OCT
30
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
