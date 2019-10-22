|
|
Needles, Norma Jean
1928 - 2019
Norma Jean (nee Higgins) Needles, age 91, known by those who love her as "Normie", of Croton, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Retired from the U.S. Postal Service where she worked for 37 years. She met her husband, Victor Needles, at the Croton Market when they were kids. After WWII, they reconnected and eloped-even though Victor had been betrothed. Normie always told this story with a smile, a twinkle in her eye and claiming ignorance about Victor's engagement at the time. She loved political commentary, all desserts and watching sunsets out of her bedroom window. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Thayne and Andrea; other beloved family members, Bob Banks, Roberta Reedy, Stacy, Scott, Kelsey and Janeen; grandchildren, Ryan, Bergan, Maia, Madeleine, Addison, Micah and Noah. She was preceded in death by husband Victor Needles, son Todd Needles, parents Eva and Lloyd Higgins, niece Kyle Banks. Graveside funeral service 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hartford Cemetery, Bennington Chapel Road, Croton. Pastor Dan Hamilton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Croton Church of Christ, P.O. Box 206, Croton, OH 43013 in Normie's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Needles family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019