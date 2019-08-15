|
|
Selvage, Norma Jean
1936 - 2019
Norma Jean Selvage, age 82. Born December 18, 1936, passed away July 31, 2019. She was married to Jack Selvage for 56 years. Married on 7/13/63. Norma was a graduate of Logan High School; retired accountant and homemaker; and a member of Jehovah Witness, Pickerington Congregation. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Selvage. Norma is survived by her husband, Jack Selvage; son, Gregory Selvage; sisters, Karen Congrove, Ruth Parker, Nadia Bauer; brother, David Fetherolf; granddaughter, Megan Gary; grandsons, Corbin and Wyatt Gary; and several nieces and nephews. Private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to Norma's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019