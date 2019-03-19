Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel 229 East State Street Columbus , OH 43215 (614) 224-6105 Memorial service 3:00 PM Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber chapel 717 Neil Avenue Columbus , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norma Knepp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Knepp

Norma Nicodemus "Nicky" Knepp, b. 9/14/1919 in Frederick, Maryland, d. 3/16/2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years Col. Lester J. "Bo" Knepp, US Army, Ret. Survived by sons, Lester "Bo" Knepp, Jr., Greg Knepp, and Joel Knepp; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The youngest of three sisters raised in the small railroad town of Brunswick, Maryland, Nicky graduated from Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland. As a young person she enjoyed many cultural activities, including seeing most of the popular big bands of the late 30s. Her sister Helen and brother-in-law Frank Shaffer took her on an exciting road trip to Hollywood for a college graduation present. At the start of World War II, she briefly taught public school and then married fellow student, football star, and newly commissioned army Lieutenant Lester "Bo" Knepp of Curwensville, Pennsylvania. During the early part of the war she travelled to Kentucky, Louisiana, and California with her husband as he trained for eventual assignment to the European theatre. After the war, they left military life and lived briefly in Maryland raising two young sons. In the late 40s Bo returned to the army and took the family to various posts in Germany, where their third son was born. They returned to the United States in 1952 and lived in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts for several years. Upon Bo's assignment to the Pentagon, the Knepps lived in suburban Silver Spring, Maryland for five years, then back to Germany where Col. Knepp assumed command of the 3rd Armored Reconnaissance Squadron at McPheeters Barracks in Bad Hersfeld. There, Nicky took on a leadership role among the wives of officers under her husband's command. After another assignment in Vilseck, Germany where Nicky was once again the base commander's wife, the family returned to Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Later, Col. Knepp was reassigned to U.S. Army Headquarters, Camp Zama, Japan, where Nicky worked at the base thrift store in addition to engaging with Bo in much formal hobnobbing with Japanese officials. Following this assignment, they were sent back to Ft. Knox. When Col. Knepp was sent to Vietnam in 1971, Nicky lived off base in Radcliffe, Kentucky. Upon his return to the U.S., they took up their final post at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. In her activities with the Ft. Gordon Officers' Wives Club, Nicky had several enjoyable contacts with former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. The couple retired in Augusta and for many years maintained an active life of socializing and travel. While Bo was an avid golfer, Nicky dabbled in golf at their home away from home, the Augusta Country Club. She volunteered for many years as a docent at the August Museum of History. Both were active in Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Augusta. In 2006 they moved to Westminster Thurber Retirement Community in Columbus, Ohio to be near their sons Greg and Joel. The following year her husband Bo passed on and Nicky became an active member of the retirement community, participating in bus trips, social events, learning experiences, and volunteer activities. Arrangements are by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber chapel, 717 Neil Avenue, Columbus 43215, on March 29 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to do so may donate to the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care in Augusta, Georgia. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries