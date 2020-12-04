1/
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1pm in the Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, for Norma Ione Kraft, 85, formerly of Pataskala, who died early December 4, 2020 in Wheeling W.V., following an extended illness. She was born July 10, 1935 in Marshall County, W.V., the daughter of the late Lester and Hazel (Alley) Gittings. She was retired from Discover Card Services in Columbus. Member First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry William Kraft in 2013, son Mark Kraft in 2018. Norma is survived by her son, Henry (Beth) Kraft of McCordsville, IN.; grandson, John Kraft; and her brother, Ray (Joyce) Gittings of Canfield. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Norma and the Kraft Family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
