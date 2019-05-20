|
|
Dumm, Norma Lee
1927 - 2019
Norma L. Dumm, age 91, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1927 to the late Russell and Inez Toney. She is also preceded by her loving husband Harold Richard of 48 years and daughter Vick Lynn Jenkins. Norma was a member of the American Legion Post 82 Ladies Auxiliary. Norma is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Patricia) Toney; daughters, Sharon (Carl W.) Swisher; Teresa (Ray-deceased) Morris; grandchildren, Carl (Bill) (Carol) Swisher; Wendy Swisher (Benny); Richard (Kelli) Morris; Nanette (Shawn) Osborn; Cheryl Swisher (James); many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial to follow services at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to . Visit www.schoedinger.com to watch Norma's video tribute and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019