Smith, Norma Lee
1926 - 2020
Norma Lee Smith, age 94, of Columbus, passed away October 4, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. She was born July 26, 1926 in Parsons, Kansas to the late William Pluto Sr. and Mildred Mae (Taylor) Pluto. She married Jay Birney Smith DVM, on December 13, 1944; he died October 16, 2014 two months before their 70th wedding anniversary. She retired from Southwestern City Schools in 1986. She served four years as a fifth grade teacher at Prairie Lincoln Elementary, six years at Norton Junior High as English Department Head and eighth grade English teacher and sixteen years at park Street Middle School as the Instructional Leader, Athletic Director and Yearbook Advisor. She was a life member Southwest Friends of the Library, Ohio Education Association retired, National Education Association-retired, Ohio State University Alumni Association, Riverside Methodist Hospital sewing Guild. Norma was a member and supporter of Grove City United Methodist Church, Little Theater off Broadway, YMCA on Orders Road and Evans Senior Center. After retiring she volunteered at Life Care Alliance, Meals on Wheels, Cancer Society
Thrift Shop, Ward 3 Precinct Judge, Emergency Services Food pantry, Arts in The Ally Fine Arts Chair, and chaired sewing guild and church circle and tutored elementary school. Norma graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's in education (1961) and Masters in Supervision and Curriculum (1968). She held permanent teaching. Principal and supervisor certification. Norma was a charter member Delta Kappa Gamma-Delta Theta Chapter. Honored for her work in education included Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, Jennings Scholar 1968-69 and 1971-72; outstanding middle school educator 1971; Southwestern Education Association Doer's Award 1979 and 1984; Governor's Award for Excellence in Youth Science Opportunities 1985 and 1986; SWEA Norma Smith Scholarship given by SWEA to a graduating senior each ear since her retirement. Norma loved her family, teaching, holidays, entertaining, feeding backyard critters, volunteering, working with her many plants in the house and yard, visiting relatives and friends wherever they lived and exercising at the YMCA seven days a week. For many years, she enjoyed bowling in the teacher's league, tennis, riding a bike, square dancing, power walking and mowing her grass with her self- propelled Honda mulching mower. She was preceded in death by her brother George William Pluto Jr. Survivors include three sons, Jeffrey of Reston, VA, Steven (Shelia) of Florida, David (Mary Jane) of Texas; daughter, Bonnie Mae (Roger) Golden of VA; grandchildren, Jason (Rosalyn) Smith, CA, Laura Lee (Larry) Liff of VA, Lindsey Golden (Seth) Milder of MD, Micah David Smith of Viet Nam, Bonnie Colleen Smith of FL and Tony Allen of FL; great grandchildren, Jacob and Sophia Smith of CA, Alida Liff, VA, Taylor and Madison Allen of FL.; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family burial has taken place at Grove City Cemetery. A Public memorial service will be held at a later date. Norma requested memorial donations to The Humane Society or The Grove City United Methodist Church Food Pantry, which she and her husband directed from 1991-1996. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com