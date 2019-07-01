The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Norma Maloney


1933 - 2019
Norma Maloney Obituary
Maloney, Norma
Norma Jean (Seeger) Maloney, March 29, 1933 – June 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Edna Seeger, sons Ricky and Tim Blanton. Survived by son, Garry Blanton; sister, Gloria (Gene) Gregory; brother, Ralph (Wanda) Seeger; several grandchildren and much loved nieces and nephews. There will be no services or visitation as requested by Norma. We want to thank Bella Care Hospice for the care they gave her at West Park Nursing home. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
