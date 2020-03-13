The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Norma McGovern Obituary
McGovern, Norma
1936 - 2020
Norma Jean (Edler) McGovern, age 84, of Dublin, passed peacefully on March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Forrest and Jessie (Rieket) Edler and James Bennett. Survived by her loving husband, Kevin McGovern; children, Kevin (Michelle) McGovern; Andrew McGovern; Molly (Bill) Dolby. Those who affectionately called her Nana: Ryan (Kathryn) McGovern, Ian (Kaitlynn) Rawdon, Trevor Rawdon, Morgan (Alex) Dehmani, Elizabeth McGovern, Matthew McGovern; great-grandchildren, James and George McGovern; sister, Dawn (Melvin) Nakamura; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Graduate of Grandview Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. Parishioner of St. Brigid of Kildare Church. Member of Delta Gamma Sorority, Childhood League, and Pleasure Guild. She enjoyed teaching kindergarten in Columbus Catholic Schools before taking on the full time job of homemaker. Prior to grandchildren, Norma enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and philanthropy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2020 at 11 am at St. Brigid of Kildare Church with Father Matthew Morris officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell. Contributions may be made to: Vitas Hospice in her memory. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
