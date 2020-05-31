Norma McParlin
Norma McParlin, 87, of Columbus, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1932 in Lockport, NY to the late William and Francis Grantz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Rita (Bill) Clifford. Norma graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1950. It was in high school that she met the love of her life Walter and would later get married in 1956. Together Norma and Walter travelled extensively around the world having visited 44 countries. Norma was a loving caretaker and was thoughtful and gracious to everyone she met. In her free time Norma enjoyed many things. She was an avid skier and was a chaperone for Centennial High School ski club. She was active in the Cub Scouts and would volunteer often with the Twig Bazaar. Among other things she enjoyed was flowers, she was an extensive gardener and had a beautiful garden back home. She also enjoyed fashion, jewelry, and had a keen interest in current events. Norma was a long-time member of Ascension Lutheran Church and more recently Atoment Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her three children and two grandchildren. Norma will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Walter McParlin; children, Lori Shanahan of Columbus, Peter (Randi) McParlin of Dallas Texas, and Braden McParlin of Columbus; grandchildren, Michael Shanahan and Miranda McParlin; and many other close family friends. A funeral celebrating Norma's life will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name may be made to The Salvation Army at https://salvationarmyusa.org/.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
