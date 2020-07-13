1/1
Norma Mueller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mueller, Norma
1928 - 2020
Norma Louise Mueller, of Columbus, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Westminster Thurber Retirement Community. She was born December 4, 1928 in New Philadelphia, OH to the late Frank and Katherine Kuenzli. She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1946 and Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church. She is predeceased by her husband Richard. Norma is survived by three sons, Michael (Melany) Steward of Centerville, OH, Richard (Christine) Steward of Everett WA, Daniel (Rebecca) Steward of Denver, CO; step-children, Janelle (Edward) Bleske, Raymond Mueller, Thomas (Nancy) Mueller, all of Milwaukee, WI; many grandchildren; and sister, Janice Storck of New Philadelphia, OH. She was interested in gardening, bridge, reading, travel and baking cookies for family and friends.Services to be completed at a later date. In lieu if flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Riverside United Methodist Church or The Ohio Living Life Care Foundation for the benefit of The Westminster Thurber Retirement Community Life Care Fund. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved