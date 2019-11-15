The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
Norma Nye


1936 - 2019
Norma Nye Obituary
Nye, Norma
1936 - 2019
Norma Jean Nye, 82, passed away on November 14, 2019. She will be missed by her children, Vicki (Tim) Mills, Dan (Kristi) Nye, Eileen (Kevin) Trombley, and Tim (Pam) Nye. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where a visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesdsay, November 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30am followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 1404 Goodale Blvd., Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212 or C.O.P.S. at P.O. Box 3199, Camdenton, MO 65020. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
