Ryan, Norma
1930 - 2019
Norma Jean Ryan, 89, died August 25, 2019. Norma is survived by her children, Mary Ryan (Jim Quigley) of Lakewood, David of Columbus, Kevin of Columbus and Katie (Dr Tim Anderson) of Norfolk, Virginia; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Sharon, Diane, Rose and Phyllis. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Ryan, her siblings Eloise Woodburn, Joyce Mitnik, Marian Lester and Ronald Schneider, and her good friend Pauline. Norma was born on July 26, 1930 in Sandusky, Ohio. She graduated from Sandusky St. Mary's High School. Norma worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, raised her children, and returned to work as a clerk for the Defense Supply Center Columbus from where she retired in 1988. Norma was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Whitehall, Ohio for over 50 years and sang in the church choir. Norma was an avid reader, loved traveling and knew "a little bit about everything." She will be missed for many things including her sage financial advice (wanted or not), her quick wit and her ALL CAPS posting on social media. The family will be receiving guests at from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, August 28, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Norma by looking at the sunset sometime. It's a free show every night just for you. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019