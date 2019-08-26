Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
4383 E Broad St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Ryan


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Ryan Obituary
Ryan, Norma
1930 - 2019
Norma Jean Ryan, 89, died August 25, 2019. Norma is survived by her children, Mary Ryan (Jim Quigley) of Lakewood, David of Columbus, Kevin of Columbus and Katie (Dr Tim Anderson) of Norfolk, Virginia; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Sharon, Diane, Rose and Phyllis. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Ryan, her siblings Eloise Woodburn, Joyce Mitnik, Marian Lester and Ronald Schneider, and her good friend Pauline. Norma was born on July 26, 1930 in Sandusky, Ohio. She graduated from Sandusky St. Mary's High School. Norma worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, raised her children, and returned to work as a clerk for the Defense Supply Center Columbus from where she retired in 1988. Norma was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Whitehall, Ohio for over 50 years and sang in the church choir. Norma was an avid reader, loved traveling and knew "a little bit about everything." She will be missed for many things including her sage financial advice (wanted or not), her quick wit and her ALL CAPS posting on social media. The family will be receiving guests at from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, August 28, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Norma by looking at the sunset sometime. It's a free show every night just for you. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now