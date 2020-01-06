|
|
Shilliday Sims, Norma
1931 - 2020
Norma Shilliday Sims, of Columbus, peacefully passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at the Forum at Knightsbridge surrounded by her 3 children. Born December 14, 1931 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Leo and Lucy Woelfling. Graduated from Ashland High School in 1949 and Summa Cum Laude from the Ohio State University where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Member of Childhood League where she was President in 1972; Buckeye Boys Ranch; First Community Foundation Heritage Society, and a Board Member of Northwest Counseling Services. Preceded in death by husbands Dr. Douglas Shilliday and Richard Sims, siblings Ann Michalski and Melvin Woelfling and great-grandson Kyle Garcia. Survived by children, Douglas "Jay" Shilliday (Melissa), Stacia Clifton (Jeff), Cynthia Rhodehamel (David); grandchildren, Julianna, Jared, Lily, Clara, Zoe, Emma, Eleanor and Michael; great grandchildren, Kynlie and Katy Garcia. Norma was a selfless, soft spoken, wonderful and unconditionally loving person who never had an unkind word to say. Memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, at 3 pm at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. Rev. James Long officiating, with a reception to follow in Brownlee Hall. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020