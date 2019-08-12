|
|
Tausk, Norma
1932 - 2019
Norma Tausk (Columbus), 86, passed away on August 08, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Norma was born August 9, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to her parents Charles and Freida Moskovitz. She grew up in Columbus. She graduated in 1955 with a Bachelors degree in Art History from Ohio State. Norma had a variety of careers/ Her favorite and most exciting was working in the CBS newsroom in New York City during the Edward R Murrow days. When her children were older she went back to school to become a travel agent, a field she worked in for 20 plus years. In her retirement, she was a volunteer a the Columbus State House and OSU Hospital. Norma adored animals, often preferring them to the company of people. She rescued countless 4 footed friends over her lifetime. Besides her grandchildren, Norma's greatest love was traveling. She went all over the world, from China to USSR (and back again as Russia), extensively in Europe and throughout the United States. Her favorite places were London, Paris and Boston. She is survived by her loving daughter, Madeleine (Trace) Bronstone of Walnut Creek, California; loving son, Gene (Kristen) Tausk of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Saul Bronstone, Annika Tausk, Jonah Bronstone, Benjamin Bronstone, and Carter Tausk. Norma is preceded in death by her mother Freida Moskovitz, father Charles Moskovitz, brother Richard Moskovitz, and grandsons Isaac Bronstone and Nathan Bronstone. At Norma's request there will be no services. If you wish, please donate to the animal rescue in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019