1/1
Norma Willis
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis, Norma
1934 - 2020
Following my wonderful husband James in death (Married 64 years). Leaving my beautiful family, Steve (Mary), Michael (Tamara), David (Jenny), Alecia (Sean), and Andrea. My special grandchildren, my loves, Tony Willis (Mary), Cora Willis, Lindsey Shepherd, Brad Willis, Leslie Kates (Russell), Tim Willis, Brandon Willis. Also my sweet great-grandchildren, Chloe Shepherd, Elliana Kates, Arthur Kates and Ruth Willis. Deceased are my parents, Clarence and Rose Gadd. I'm the oldest of 8 children, leaving Lonzo Gadd (deceased) (Carol), Trudy Grimme (deceased) (Art), Harold Gadd (deceased) (Linda), Donnie Gadd (Cindy), Amos Gadd (Janice--deceased), Dale Gadd (Stella), and Karen Napier (Paul). I am also leaving many wonderful nieces and nephews... Norma had been an oil painter and taught ceramics to many people at her gift shoppe for 25 years. She had many hobbies, and was very active in her church doing many things including teaching and nurturing Sunday school children for 50 years. She loved her flowers and had many in her beautiful yard. She was born in Kentucky but lived in Ohio in the same house for 57 years. She leaves many friends. She loved the Lord. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown, Gahanna. Face masks are required to be worn at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Franklin United Brethren Church. 7171 Central College Road, New Albany. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Franklin United Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved