|
|
Cornwell, Normagene
1926 - 2019
Normagene Cornwell, 93, of Columbus, passed away August 4, 2019. She was born May 28, 1926, on the family farm in Walnut Township, Pickaway County. She was the youngest of five children born to Edna May Humble and James Arthur Coon. Normagene was a 1944 graduate of Walnut Township High School. In 1952, she graduated from The Ohio State University in medical technology. She worked as a medical technologist at University Hospital for nine years. Normagene was a member of Starling Ohio Club through The OSU Medical Center, the University Women's Club, and a 50-year charter member of The Ohio State University Service Board. She was a member of Indianola Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years and was a former member of the McConnell Health Center. Normagene is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, David G. Cornwell, his parents John (Nora) and siblings Helen Coon, George Coon, Donald Coon and Frank Coon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cornwell and children, Michael McCoy, Stephen McCoy and Kelly McCoy; and her son, David (Donna) Cornwell and children, Jeremy Cornwell (Shauna) and Andrew Cornwell; niece, Ruth (Ed) Eberts; nephew, Mark Coon; second cousin, Alice Holt; and cousin, Mary Ellen (Bill) Peize; and many other cousins. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to The Ohio State University, Gynecological Oncology Research Fund, 320 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210 or Indianola Presbyterian Church, 1970 Waldeck Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019